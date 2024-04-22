Goode in transfer portal

Apr. 22—CHAMPAIGN — Illinois is now down to three players, and just one rotation regular, returning from last season's Elite Eight team with Luke Goode entering the transfer portal Monday morning.

"Three years, two championships and one degree," Goode wrote in a note posted to social media. "The University of Illinois has provided endless opportunities for myself and my family, and I am forever grateful. The Illinois fan base is unlike any other, and I appreciate every person that has been a part of my journey. Being able to graduate from the Gies College of Business is one of my proudest moments, and I'm honored to be an Illinois graduate. With that being said, I will be entering my name into the portal as a graduate transfer."

Goode played in all 38 games during the 2023-24 season and made seven starts. The 6-foot-7 guard, who will graduate this spring in just three years, averaged 5.7 points and 3.6 rebounds. He shot 40 percent overall from the field and led the Illini regulars shooting 39 percent from three-point range.

Illinois is now looking at nearly an entire remake of its roster for the 2024-25 season. Goode was the fourth player to enter the portal, following Dain Dainja (Memphis), Sencire Harris (West Virginia) and Amani Hansberry (West Virginia). Harris and Hansberry will follow former Illini guard and assistant coach Chester Frazier to Morgantown, W.Va.

Ty Rodgers, Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn and Nico Moretti are now the only Illinois players set to return from the 29-9 team that reached the Elite Eight this past season. Only Rodgers was in the rotation the entire season.

Illinois has signed four transfers this month in Jake Davis (Mercer), Tre White (Louisville), Kylan Boswell (Arizona) and Carey Booth (Notre Dame). Goode's decision to enter the portal puts the Illini back at four open scholarships for the 2024-25 season. Illinois coach Brad Underwood said last week he was in the market for more shooting — likely a guard/wing — and at least one more frontcourt piece.

The addition of Orlando Antigua as associate head coach could aid in filling those remaining scholarships. The former Illini assistant is back in Champaign after three seasons at Kentucky (his second stint in Lexington, Ky.) and is regarded as one of the top recruiters in the country.

Further complicating the ongoing roster construction, however, is the fact Marcus Domask is angling for a hardship waiver from the NCAA for a sixth season of eligibility after earning All-Big Ten First Team honors in his first year in the league. Domask played last week at the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament in an opportunity to be seen by professional scouts. Additionally, Coleman Hawkins still has a bonus season of eligibility remaining despite saying after the Elite Eight loss to eventual national champs Connecticut that he had played his final game for Illinois.