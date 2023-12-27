Goode, Peel named football Offensive Players of Year

Back in August when they reported for training camp, Quentin Goode and Jaivin Peel never dreamt about setting records.

Goode, a senior entering his third season as Aliquippa’s starting quarterback, only had one goal. “I wanted to win the state championship,” he said.

Quarterback Quentin Goode finished his Aliquippa football career as the Quips' all-team leader in passing yards and touchdown passes.

Peel, a freshman, wanted to prove to himself, his teammates and his coaches that he could handle the quarterback position at Western Beaver as a 14-year-old ninth-grader.

Western Beaver quarterback Jaivin Peel set the WPIAL freshman record for most passing yards in one season.

“Most freshmen don’t start their freshman season,” Peel said. “So I just wanted to show everyone what I could do.”

As it turns out, Goode and Peel did set history while excelling at the highest levels.

Goode established himself as Aliquippa’s all-time leader in passing yards and touchdown passes.

Peel set the WPIAL record for most passing yards as a freshman.

They performed so well that they were named Offensive Player of the Year in their respective conferences. All-conference all-star teams are selected by a vote of their conference coaches.

Goode repeated as Offensive Player of the Year in the Class 4A Parkway Conference.

Peel earned Offensive Player of the Year honors in the Class 2A Midwestern Conference.

“It feels good, especially to go back-to-back,” Goode said.

“It’s crazy,” said Peel, who attends Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter School in Midland and plays football for the Golden Beavers (Western Beaver has a cooperative agreement with Lincoln Park for football as well as other sports). “I’m honored that (the coaches in our conference) would pick me.”

Goode owns many Quip records

Even though he’s only 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds, Goode put together a three-year resume that ranks among the best in Beaver County history.

This season, he helped the Quips (14-0) win their third straight WPIAL title and their second state title in the past three years.

Goode threw for 1,964 yards – that's 12th-best in the WPIAL – with 26 TD passes and only five interceptions. He completed 59 percent of his passes (109 of 185).

“He’s so deserving,” Aliquippa coach Mike Warfield said of Goode’s Offensive Player of the Year honor.

“He’s had the keys to the car for three years and he’s driven it well. He knows the game. He’s a coach on the field. He can make every throw in the book. He’s the GOAT in my opinion. I can give my opinion, because I was a quarterback here,” added Warfield, who played for the Quips in the mid-1980s.

“And not only is he the GOAT, he’s just a pleasure to be around. He’s a good kid. He’s a good student in the classroom. All around, just a pleasure to be around.”

Warfield calls Goode the GOAT – greatest of all-time – for good reason.

Goode now owns Aliquippa records for most passing yards in a career with 5,826 and TD passes with 66. In the 44 games he played, Goode only threw 16 interceptions.

But most importantly, he’s played winning football. In those 44 games Goode started, Aliquippa won 42 of them. His record in playoff games was 14-1.

“It feels good to have my name stamped in the history book,” Goode said. “The way I see it, I just showed up whenever it was my time to show up.”

Peel shattered freshman passing record

Peel, who’s 6-foot-1 and 165 pounds, showed up, too, when it was his time.

He helped Western Beaver (7-5) qualify for the WPIAL playoffs by throwing for 2,898 yards, which was the third-highest total in the WPIAL this season.

Peel shattered the previous record which was held by former East Allegheny QB John DiNapoli, who threw for 1,728 yards as a ninth grader in 2019.

Peel completed 54 percent of his passes (140 of 257) and also threw 32 TD passes, which ranked fourth in the WPIAL. He threw eight interceptions.

“Jaivin came in as a freshman and we weren’t sure what to expect out of him,” said Western Beaver offensive coordinator John Rosa. “But we could tell right away that he had some talent. And what was great about what he did was that he managed our offense.

“He distributed that ball around. We had a lot of talented players and not only did he make great throws but he also did a good job balancing our offense as far as who we were throwing the ball to. He mixed it up. We had five receivers who each had over 10 catches.”

Two of those receivers were Dorian McGhee, who caught 42 passes and led the WPIAL with 1,199 receiving yards, and Mike Crawford, who caught 49 passes for 864 yards.

“It’s not normal for a freshman to get Player of the Year,” Rosa said. “But Jaivin progressed through the season and got better every week. We got a lot out of him. When you look at the numbers Jaivin put up, he had a super year.”

Other special awards

Beside the Offensive Player of the Year honors earned by Goode and Peel, several other players from the Beaver County Times coverage area earned special awards.

In the Parkway Conference, Aliquippa center Braylon Wilcox and Central Valley’s Nick McCreary were named Co-Offensive Lineman of the Year while Aliquippa D-end Jayace Williams was named Defensive Lineman of the Year.

Aliquippa linebacker Cameron Lindsey and West Allegheny defensive back Brock Cornell shared Defensive Player of the Year honors.

In the Midwestern Conference, Ellwood City’s Evan Tweddell shared Co-Lineman of the Year honors with Moihawk’s Alex Chapman.

And in the Class 1A Big 7 Conference, South Side’s J.D. Roy was named Lineman of the Year.

Also, South Side’s Luke Travelpiece was named the Big 7’s Coach of the Year for leading the Rams to a 13-1 record and an appearance in the WPIAL 1A championship game.

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Two Beaver County quarterbacks named 2023 Offensive Players of Year