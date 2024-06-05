'Goodbye to a place I've fallen in love with' - Lundstram

John Lundstram has said farewell to Rangers - a place he has "fallen in love with" - with "a heavy heart".

The 30-year-old midfielder, who leaves as a free agent after three years, says the Ibrox club has "well and truly gripped" him and now he "will never be able to stay away".

Lundstram won the Scottish Cup and League Cup during his time in Scotland and was integral in Rangers' run to the 2022 Europa League final.

But he says failing to win a Scottish Premiership title is something that will always sting.

On an Instagram post, he adds: "After some amazing highs... it will always pain me that I didn’t achieve what I came up here to do and win a league title.

"But I am extremely proud knowing I gave it absolutely everything I could every single day.

"I didn't know when I walked through the doors of a place I had no connection to that it would have touched me like it has.

"Thank you to you, the fans. Without you there are no special memories that we all cherish. I'll always be one of you."