If this is goodbye from JM Coetzee, it’s a farewell to remember

‘The Pole’ starts on a classic Coetzeean chord. The novella’s opening sentence runs thus: “1. The woman is the first to give him trouble, followed soon afterwards by the man.” Like almost all Coetzee’s prose, it is plain, almost overdetermined in its precision. It is not enough that this be the first sentence: it also needs to be numbered as such, like the opening proposition in a logical treatise. Yet, sneaking through the plain precision, there is a strangeness. Trouble, in this slightly old-fashioned formulation, is being given, and unobtrusively but decisively, passed on to the reader too. You read on in the hope of resolving it, and in the knowledge that, as always with Coetzee, more trouble is on its way.

For those new to the work of the 2003 Nobel laureate, the brilliance of a sentence like this might not be evident. But Coetzee is a writer whose qualities are as profound as they are unshowy, and The Pole and Other Stories, a collection of one novella and five tales, finds him, at 83, as good as ever, pursuing the ethical and artistic questions that have animated his whole career. Despite its gathering work from as far back as 2004, this book feels like a coherent whole, and one with lateness written all over it.

Coetzee has always been concerned with death, but while his last three books, the Jesus trilogy (2013–19), played out that concern in a metaphysical fable, here it takes on newfound solidity. For ‘The Pole’, death first enters as a joking sideways reference. The eponymous character, an aged, outmoded pianist called Witold, looks just like Max von Sydow – the actor best known for playing chess against Death in Bergman’s Seventh Seal. Witold acknowledges the resemblance with “the ghost of a smile”. For her part, Beatriz, a middle-aged but physically “striking” housewife who helps to organise small classical concerts in Barcelona, is set up as a kind of saviour from death. Her name echoes that of Dante’s Beatrice, and she is, Witold repeatedly notes, equally “gracious” – though she repeatedly tries to disclaim the role in which he tries to cast her.

That Beatriz will not and cannot save Witold from death is clear, but it doesn’t stop their relationship from unfolding, like Dante and Beatrice’s, into an afterlife of sorts. She abounds in “a saving scepticism”, and yet she cannot help but come back to the question of what Witold sees in her, and “the whole creaking edifice of romantic love” into which he slots her. Coetzee seems to share both the scepticism and the belief: death is the end and yet it isn’t, for once Witold is only ashes in an urn, the relationship is resurrected to enter a new phase.

‘The Pole’ is the centrepiece here, but the five stories that follow make this book feel like a coherent whole. They return to the title character of 2003’s Elizabeth Costello, a once-admired Australian novelist who now lives in obscurity, entering her years of decline. That book’s central topic, the relationship between men and animals, returns with her too, as Costello, self-exiled to a remote Spanish village, surrounded by semi-feral cats, dedicates her final years to thinking about death, care and posterity. She is a difficult character: intransigent, wilful, patronising, self-serious. She is also the closest Coetzee has come to creating an alter ego: a writer, a vegetarian dedicated to animal rights, burdened by a sense of the debts we owe them, fascinated by what we can and cannot know of their inner lives.

There is humour in these stories, metafiction and metaphysics too, but they hum with the sense that aging and death, the fragility of the mind and body, are no longer abstract ideas but real and lengthening shadows stretching inexorably across the garden. As Costello decays under her own and her children’s eyes, it’s hard not to feel that Coetzee is living through the same thoughts and fears. She is, like him, an avid reader of Kafka, who sees something like humour in his statement that “yes, there is hope. But not for me.” That might be the case for Coetzee as much as Costello, but for my own part, I hope he has more books in him yet.

