US women’s football coach Vlatko Andonovski set to resign after team’s worst World Cup

US coach Vlatko Andonovski waves after the American women were knocked out of the World Cup in Melbourne

Vlatko Andonovski is set to pay the price for the US team’s early exit from the Women’s World Cup and an announcement of his resignation is expected on Thursday, according to a report.

The process will start soon to find a replacement as the United States have already qualified for the 2024 Olympics in France. The US and Mexico associations also said in June they intended to submit a bid to jointly host the women’s tournament in 2027.

Less than two weeks ago, the American team were defeated in a knockout round match in Melbourne despite having won the previous two championships in 2019 and 2015, and never previously having finished worse than third.

A source told the Associated Press on Wednesday that the announcement Andonovski was leaving was imminent.

The actual four-time tournament champions struggled throughout this World Cup. A victory over Vietnam to kick off the group stage was followed by a pair of draws against Netherlands and Portugal. The Americans played well in the Round of 16 against Sweden, but ultimately fell on penalties after a scoreless tie.

Team USA scored just four goals over the course of the tournament.

The defending world champions also risked the ire of the American public when some team members stayed silent during the US anthem before games.

The 46-year-old Macedonian-born Andonovski was named coach of the USA in October 2019, taking over for Jill Ellis, who led the US to back-to-back World Cup titles. He finished 51-5-9 during his time with the team. He was head coach of Seattle’s OL Reign in the National Women’s Soccer League when he was hired.

It wasn’t just the World Cup that hurt Andonovski’s chances of keeping his job. The US also finished with a disappointing bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

Kate Markgraf, team general manager, stuck with Andonovski following the Olympics and the team focused on developing young players ahead of the World Cup.

In the run-up to the 2023 tournament, losing a pair of key players. Mallory Swanson injured her knee during a friendly in April, and captain Becky Sauerbrunn couldn’t recover from a foot injury in time.

The World Cup was challenging for many elite teams because of the ever-growing parity in the women’s game. Germany, Brazil and Canada, the winners in Tokyo, also got knocked out early.

During his seven years in the NWSL, Andonovski also led the now-defunct FC Kansas City from the league’s inception in 2013 until the club folded in 2017, winning two league titles with the team.

His predecessor, Ellis, was named coach of the team in 2014 and led the US to eight overall tournament titles, including the victories at the World Cup in 2015 and 2019. Over the course of her tenure, the US lost just seven matches.

