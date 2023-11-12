Say goodbye to coach Donte Williams, who could never fix USC’s woeful secondary

It was a long-running debate among USC fans: Was Donte Williams’ level of recruiting success worth his mediocre coaching in the secondary? Let’s remember that when Clay Helton was fired in 2021, Donte Williams took over. The USC defense that year was horrible, and actually worse than 2023. It has been really bad under Alex Grinch, but 2021 under Williams and Todd Orlando was worse, if you look at weekly scores and results.

Saturday night against Oregon, the USC secondary was atrocious. Oregon receivers had very soft cushions to work with. The USC defensive line was decent. It did not get ripped apart in the ground game as many had feared it would. The pass rush wasn’t great, but Bo Nix didn’t really need a lot of time in the pocket to find receivers who were five, eight, 10 yards open on a lot of plays. USC corners and safeties had no clue on Oregon’s early and quick touchdown strikes. Oregon repeatedly converted third and medium or third and long with easy pass plays.

Donte Williams’ level of coaching is nowhere close to his level of recruiting. When a new defensive coordinator is brought in, Williams will almost surely need to look for a new place to coach. He’s an elite recruiter, but coaching USC’s secondary was too big for him.

Reaction, as you can guess, was swift during the Oregon loss:

Donte Williams is not a CB Coach. — LA (@LASportsFanatic) November 12, 2023

USC fans, is it time to have a conversation about Donte Williams? — Founders Edits (@FoundersEdits) November 12, 2023

I can’t believe I’m saying this because Donte Williams stood up for USC at its lowest point. He is an elite recruiter and a good man. Donte Williams needs to go. This DB play is inexcusable and frankly embarrassing. — Nico (@USC_Nico) November 12, 2023

Donte Williams needs to be a recruiting coordinator that’s it …. — kris (@krisLC25) November 12, 2023

& if Donte Williams is such a great recruiter, then hire him specifically for that. We need new philosophy and scheme in the secondary. There’s no reason why Domani Jackson or anyone from USC should be getting beat deep on the outside while in Cover 3. Why are you even pressing… — ✌🏽 (@DwaneRobinson4Q) November 12, 2023

USC getting a new defensive coordinator means Donte will no longer coach anyone on this defense. It will not be hard to say goodbye. Recruiting can only carry so much value when THIS is what the on-field product looks like. https://t.co/4hQeuwNGb1 — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) November 12, 2023

The fact that I see SC fans blaming Donte Williams for blown coverages is crazy. #4 is a safety, and #7 is a safety. Donte coaches corners & the only corner to get beat for a TD was #17. An that was a coverage bust, and the receiver ran past 2 safeties IJS. — Mr. Andrews (@skeet4thward) November 12, 2023

Nix is a legitimate Heisman front-runner, but he has completed simple intermediate routes and his WRs have run free for 100-120 RAC yards against a headless-horseman Trojan secondary. #Context 🙂 https://t.co/cbIdpGFXUq — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) November 12, 2023

The only reason Oregon isn't up by more than 15 is that Oregon's receivers have either fallen down or lost the flight of the ball, plus that last holding penalty. UO receivers are 5-8 yards open on virtually every play. — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) November 12, 2023

Great job of coaching, Donte Williams. — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) November 12, 2023

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire