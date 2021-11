Reuters

SAN JOSE, Calif. (Reuters) -Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes took the stand on Friday to defend herself against charges of defrauding investors and patients about the now-defunct blood-testing startup once valued at $9 billion. Holmes, 37, is accused of making false claims about Theranos, including that its technology could run a range of diagnostic tests more quickly and accurately than conventional laboratory testing with a drop of blood from a finger prick. Removing her blue mask to testify, Holmes said that her work at Theranos led her to believe in the company's technology.