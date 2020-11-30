Who was good and who wasn’t for 49ers vs. Rams

The 49ers pulled out a much-needed victory Sunday in Los Angeles. They blew a 17-3 second-half lead to fall behind 20-17, but they scored the final six points including a game-winning field goal from Robbie Gould as time expired.

A back-and-forth contest like that one includes a number of good and not-so-good performances. Here’s who was good and who was bad for San Francisco in their Week 12 victory:

Good: WR Deebo Samuel

There wasn't a better player on the field than Samuel on Sunday. He didn't miss a beat after a three week absence to deal with a hamstring injury. Samuel was targeted 13 times and caught 11 of them for 133 yards. He looked every bit the tackle-breaking YAC machine the club hoped to acquire when they drafted him in the second round last year. They have a real shot to make a postseason run if he stays healthy the rest of the way.

Bad: Nick Mullens

Mullens eventually came through with a couple big throws late Sunday, but he wasn't very good for most of the contest. He didn't handle pressure well, threw early against phantom pressure a couple times, and missed some wide open throws. A particularly bad stretch came in the second quarter when he took a delay of game that moved San Francisco from third-and-2 to third-and-7. Then he missed a wide open Jordan Reed on the third-and-7 play. Mullens didn't have his worst game as a pro, but a better outing from him and the 49ers win going away.

Good: RB Raheem Mostert

Mostert's numbers weren't great and he fumbled, but the 49ers' run game in the early going looked drastically different than it did when he wasn't in the lineup. He finished with 43 yards on 16 carries after posting 42 yards on 8 attempts with a touchdown in the first half. The Rams made an adjustment to the rushing attack that San Francisco couldn't counter in the passing game, but it's clear Mostert is the 49ers' best back, and their offense should be okay as long as he's on the field.

Bad: Giveaways

The 49ers on Sunday gave the Rams three extra possessions with turnovers. Mullens threw one interception off a batted ball by Aaron Donald, Mostert fumbled and Jeff Wilson Jr. fumbled. Kyle Juszczyk also had a fumble that went out of bounds. Those giveaways nearly cost them in a three-point victory. They have to take care of the ball better if they're going to rip off a few wins in a row.

Good: FS Jimmie Ward

Ward was superb against the Rams. He had two forced fumbles, a pass breakup, and a number of instances where his tight coverage forced an incompletion. One notable one came in the third quarter with the Rams in field goal range facing a third-and-10. Quarterback Jared Goff took a shot for Robert Woods in the end zone, but Ward was step-for-step with the receiver and the pass fell harmlessly to the turf. It's been an up-and-down year for Ward, but he was very good in LA.

Bad: Interior OL

There were a number of issues along the interior of the offensive line today with fourth-string center Daniel Brunskill working alongside rookie right guard Colton McKivitz. Aaron Donald was largely neutralized in the 49ers' Week 6 showdown with the Rams, but he was a force Sunday. Donald wrecked San Francisco's inexperienced OL for a pass breakup, a forced fumble, a sack, four QB hits and a tackle for loss. The Rams brought a ton of pressure in Mullens' face all afternoon thanks in part to the offensive line's inability to slow anyone down.

Good: CB Richard Sherman

Sherman pulled down an interception in his first game since going on Injured Reserve in Week 2. He also helped put together a very strong showing from the secondary that helped San Francisco's defensive line tally two sacks and six QB hits. Goff completed just 19-of-31 throws for 198 yards, zero TDs and two INTs. Consistent CB play has been hard to come by for the 49ers this season and Sherman didn't miss a beat Sunday.

Good: Defensive line

The 49ers defensive line wasn't the dynamic pass rushing force it was last year, but it was extremely effective for most of Sunday's contest. Goff was sacked twice by Kerry Hyder Jr., who now has 7.5 sacks this season. Kevin Givens had a tackle for loss, a fumble recovery and a QB hit that led to an interception. Arik Armstead was excellent against the run, and Javon Kinlaw hauled in an interception that he returned for a touchdown. It was a very strong group effort up front that helped hold the Rams to just 308 total yards – 61 of which came on one run by Cam Akers.