Good vibes highlight Day 2 of the Myrtle Beach Classic

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It was another eventful day at the Dunes Golf and Beach Club on Day 2 of the Myrtle Beach Class PGA Tour event.

Golfers teed off for Round 2 of the inaugural event Friday morning and play continued throughout the day. Atlantic Ocean breezes were kind to both the players and fans from near and far who made their way to the course before sunrise to watch second-round action.

Mark and Patrice McDowell from Ohio consider themselves big PGA fans.

“We thought this would be a great venue, because yes its nice to see the big names,” Patrice said. “But it’s nice to see some of the guys you don’t see a lot.”

The field of 132 competitors even includes a 16-year-old golfer and other amateurs who have to make their mark among the field of professionals.

“Yeah, we say, we saw them then, way back when,” Patrice said.

News13 meteorologist Scotty Powell served as the first-tee announcer for the second round, and event staff member Victor Lennon is working security near the entrance and was there to welcome fans who poured in when the gates opened at 6:30 a.m.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Lemon said. “I’ve gotten lucky and been able to work some really cool events down here in Myrtle Beach.”

When the event returns, Lemon said he hopes to do the same.

“If it’s going to be coming back, then I would definitely be interested in helping out,” he said.

Traveling PGA bartender with Cutwater, Cassandra Tekulve, echoes that sentiment.

“It’s so awesome to have finally have,” she said. “They say this is the golf capital of the world, right? So, its finally so exciting that they have a PGA tournament here. And the fans are just amazing.”

Fans planning to attend rounds three and four on Saturday and Sunday are reminded that the gates open to the public a half-hour later at 7 a.m.

