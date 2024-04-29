Will we get the good version or the bad version of the Boston Celtics vs. the Miami Heat in Game 4?

Will we get the good version or the bad version of the Boston Celtics vs. the Miami Heat in Game 4 of their 2024 NBA Eastern Conference first round series on Monday (April 29) night?

The version we saw in Games 1 and 3 were the team we expected to take the court against the Heat, given their recent postseason history. And the version we saw playing against Miami in Game 2 is exactly the version of the Celtics that Boston fans were desperate not to see again this postseason. The hosts of the CLNS Media “The Big Three NBA” podcast, A. Sherrod Blakely, Gary Washburn, and Kwani Lunis, recently took a look at the series so far on a recent episode and what it tells them about Game 4.

Take a look at the clip embedded above to hear what they had to say.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire