How good is your university? Use our tool to compare global and national rankings

British universities have fallen down the global league table of the top 200 establishments, according to the Centre for World University (CWU) Rankings.

The results are based on millions of data-points relating to quality of education, how employable students are following graduation, the quality of faculty or staff and research performance.

While the overall results showed the UK in decline worldwide - with a 96 per cent rise in the rankings for Chinese universities - Cambridge and Oxford remain some of the world’s top public universities.

In total, 93 UK universities, led by the University of Cambridge, feature in the global rankings, but nearly 60 per cent of UK institutions have slipped.

The University of Cambridge maintained its spot in fourth place, while Oxford remained in fifth, with Harvard leading globally.

University College London climbed two places to 19th, ahead of Imperial College London at 29 and King’s College London at 40.

The results show a mixed picture for the Russell Group of leading UK universities. Of the group’s 24 members, 14 ranked lower, including Edinburgh, Birmingham, Leeds, Southampton, Glasgow, Liverpool, Nottingham, Sheffield, Queen Mary University of London, Newcastle, Warwick, York, Durham and St Andrews.

The top three positions are all held by US universities, with Harvard, Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Stanford in first, second and third place.

Many universities are ranked highly both nationally and globally, with Cambridge University ranked first in the UK and fourth internationally.

However, the University of Leeds ranks tenth nationally, but 108th globally, having fallen four places in the rankings.

The University of South Wales has also seen the biggest fall in the global rankings, slipping 111 places to position 1918.