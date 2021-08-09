‘Good Trouble’ Star Sherry Cola Joins Adele Lim’s R-Rated Comedy (EXCLUSIVE)

“Good Trouble” star Sherry Cola is joining the cast of Adele Lim’s upcoming R-rated comedy about a group of four friends traveling through Asia in search of one of their birth mothers. Cola will appear opposite Ashley Park (“Emily in Paris”) as one of the film’s leads.

The movie, which is being produced by Lionsgate and Point Grey Pictures, marks Lim’s directorial debut. The screenplay was written by Cherry Chevapravatdumrong (“Family Guy”) and Teresa Hsiao (“Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens”). The three will produce alongside Point Grey’s Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver and Josh Fagen. Meredith Wieck and Chisom Ude will oversee the project for Lionsgate.

As the women at the center of the film travel through the region, their experience becomes one of bonding, friendship, belonging and no-holds-barred wild debauchery that reveals the universal truth of what it means to know and love who you are. The comedy, which has been greenlit and fast-tracked for production, is expected to shoot this fall.

Cola, an actress, writer and comedian, is best known for her role as Alice in Freeform’s critically acclaimed series “Good Trouble.” She can next be seen starring in the feature comedy “Sick Girl,” opposite Nina Dobrev and Wendi McLendon-Covey, and is set to voice a main character in Paramount Animation’s upcoming feature “The Tiger’s Apprentice,” opposite Henry Golding and Sandra Oh. Additional credits for Cola include: Samuel Goldwyn Films’ “Endings, Beginnings,” Amazon Prime’s “I Love Dick” and TNT’s “Claws.”

Lim is best known for writing the screenplays for “Raya and the Last Dragon” and “Crazy Rich Asians.”

Cola is represented by Stark Management, ICM Partners and Ginsburg Daniels Kallis.

