Good things happen when Chargers QB Justin Herbert lets it fly

After a down performance a week ago, Justin Herbert turned the page and delivered in a big way for the Chargers. Herbert finished 26-of-35 passing for 317 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception.

But the highlight of his performance was his slew of down-the-field opportunities after the constant narrative of him being on a leash – completing passes of 41, 47, 44, and 33 yards.

Herbert benefited from the play designs from Joe Lombardi and the favorable matchups.

Herbert’s receivers’ had a height advantage on the Bengals’ defensive backs, which led to him uncorking deep balls to Mike Williams and one to Jalen Guyton for a touchdown.

Herbert finished with a 10.2-yard average depth of target — his highest average this season, per Pro Football Focus.

“That’s when we’re at our best,” Brandon Staley said, “when Mike’s touching the football, and Jalen, Keenan, and we’re attacking the deep part of the field.”

Another thing worth noting is that Herbert was a lot more efficient going through his reads and decisiveness, something he struggled with weeks prior.

There’s no denying Herbert’s arm talent, as he’s always been money on deep balls. It was on display at Paul Brown Stadium, and ultimately, it was a driving factor for Los Angeles’ win over Cincinnati.