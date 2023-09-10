Here are some of the good things we found about Mississippi State football entering SEC play

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State football linebacker Jett Johnson led the SEC in tackles last season, so it shouldn’t have been surprising for him to have an impressive stat line against Arizona on Saturday. However, in the 31-24 overtime win by the Bulldogs, his number popped off the box score more than usual.

Johnson recorded 11 tackles, seven of which were solo. He had two tackles for loss, a sack and two interceptions – which Johnson claims is the first time he did it in a game since his sophomore season at Tupelo High School.

His play was accompanied by the success of fellow sixth-year linebacker Nathaniel Watson who recorded 10 tackles (three solo) and had an interception. If not for the veterans anchoring the defense, Mississippi State (2-0) would’ve likely been handed its first loss of the Zach Arnett era.

“It’s hard to emulate game experience – being in the fire and just having a lot of vet guys who have played a lot of football,” Johnson said.

Jo’Quavious Marks continues to carry workload

MSU senior running back Jo’Quavious Marks’ next reception will make a new career program record. However, as the offense shifts from the Air Raid to a more balanced attack, Marks’ impact hasn’t centered around his ability to factor into the passing game.

Marks is being used more as a running back, and he’s taking advantage of it. Against Arizona, he picked up 123 yards on 24 carries to go along with a touchdown. In last year’s win against Arizona, Marks had 53 yards on eight carries.

Through two games, he has 250 rushing yards on 43 attempts. While that reception record approaches, he’s just 332 yards away from matching his best single-season rushing total.

LOOKING AHEAD FOR MSU: Why Zach Arnett has plenty to shore up as Mississippi State football enters SEC gauntlet

Kevin Barbay is getting Lideatrick Griffin involved

Mississippi State receiver Lideatrick Griffin was clearly out of place while playing outside receiver in the Air Raid. For a player who flashed his explosiveness on kick returns, Griffin averaged just three receptions and 38.6 yards per game.

He’s averaging 4.5 receptions and 58 yards per game. With Griffin also getting direct handoffs, although that wasn’t on display against Arizona, it’s evident first-year MSU offensive coordinator Kevin Barbay wants to get him involved.

Griffin’s skillset was put on display against the Wildcats. His 15-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Will Rogers showed his ability to beat defenders down the field. His 23-yard reception score off a screen pass showed how he can create in open space.

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, @skrajisnik3.

