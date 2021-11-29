'Good test for us': Golden State Warriors face Phoenix Suns in showdown of NBA's best teams

The Warriors are playing so good that the Suns haven't overtaken them for the NBA's best record even with a historic surge of consecutive victories going.

Winners of 14 of their last 15, Golden State (18-2) will travel to Phoenix (17-3) for a Tuesday showdown at Footprint Center for the top spot in the league.

"It's early in the season, we all know that," said Warriors All-Star Stephen Curry after Sunday's 105-90 victory over the Clippers. "It's a good measuring stick against a team that's won, what is it, 16, 15 games (in a row), whatever it is, who was in the finals last year and they have confidence in who they are. They have an identity of how to win games. So it's going to be a good test for us and hopefully, we're ready for it."

The Suns are coming off a 113-107 win Saturday at Brooklyn to set the second-longest win streak in franchise history at 16 in a row.

Now they can tie the team record with a win over the Warriors in an 8 p.m. game on TNT.

"I'm looking forward to it." Devin Booker on #Suns facing #Warriors on Tuesday in Phoenix.



Top two teams in #NBA.



Warriors 17-2. Suns 17-3. pic.twitter.com/p3V6vBTE8l — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) November 28, 2021

"I'm looking forward to it, man," Suns All-Star Devin Booker said after Saturday's win. "Obviously not a make-or-break game, not a playoff game, but we know it's going to be high energy. Two best records in the NBA. It's going to be high intensity and a fun game."

Story continues

The Warriors can put an end to Phoenix's impressive run of victories before an anticipated sellout crowd at Footprint Center. The Suns have only had one sellout in their 10 home games this season after reaching the finals last season.

That came against Dallas in an 112-104 win Nov. 19. The Suns are 8-2 at home while the Warriors are 7-1 on the road with the loss coming at Charlotte, 106-102, Nov. 14.

Golden State has won its last seven games.

"I think it'll be a good game, highly anticipated," Warriors forward Draymond Green said Sunday. "Two teams that's playing well. Obviously, they've won 16 in a row. You want to be the team to go stop that and we've got a great opportunity to do it, but overall, I think it'll be a very tough game. Nobody's going to walk in there and walk out with a win. You've got to go in there, earn a win and take the win and just go all you can to try to take them away the things that they like to do."

Warriors forward Draymond Green has returned to his old form, when he was one of the NBA's best defensive players.

With the Warriors and Suns first and third, respectively, in defensive rating, and second and seventh in offensive rating, respectively, the two teams are very evenly matched and are mirrors of each other in terms of style of play.

"It's going to be a very physical matchup," Green said. "Phoenix is a physical team. They're going to run their sets. Obviously, they're following D-Book and CP (Chris Paul). So you got to try to cut the head of the snake off whenever you're trying to stop anybody's attack."

This will be the first of three matchups between the two teams within 30 days.

The Suns play Friday at Golden State.

Then the two will meet up again Christmas Day in Phoenix.

FIRED UP: 'Fired me up': Steph Curry goes off after technical, finishes with 33 points as Warriors win

BIG BET: Miles Bridges bet on himself after refusing Hornets' contract offer. He could emerge much richer

"They're a great two-way team," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. "They defend really well and they're really efficient offensively. They kind of know who they are. You know what they're going to do pattern-wise. They're going to get into ball screens and spread the floor with 3-point shooters."

Kerr praised Deandre Ayton and former Warriors center JaVale McGee for their ability to finish around the basket, rim running and dives to the rim.

"Putting a lot of pressure on your defense," Kerr continued. "Monty (Williams) has done an incredible job the last couple of years of just building the foundation. Obviously went to the finals a year ago. They're a fantastic team."

The Suns have a game between their first and second matchup with Golden State as they play Detroit at home Thursday, while the Warriors' next two are against Phoenix.

"It'd be nice."



Chris Paul on shot to be on 3 teams that's won 17 in a row (Rockets, Clippers).#Suns win away.



"Everybody knows the ultimate goal is to win a championship, but if you don't enjoy the small victories throughout the regular season then what the hell you doing? pic.twitter.com/tLrqnxQOcB — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) November 28, 2021

"We know how good that team is over there," Paul said Saturday. "They have a culture. They have an identity. They're led by Steph and Draymond and now they got Iggy (Andre Iguodala). That's a tough team anytime you play against them."

The Suns and Warriors have faced 10 common opponents this season and are a combined 21-3 in those games.

Phoenix lost at Portland, 134-105, and to Sacramento, 110-107, while Golden State's lone defeat came in overtime, 104-101, versus Memphis.

vs. Lakers (Suns 1-0, Warriors 1-0).

vs. Blazers (Suns 1-1, Warriors 1-0).

vs. Kings (Suns 1-1, Warriors 1-0).

vs. Grizzlies (Suns 1-0, Warriors 0-1).

vs. Pelicans (Suns 1-0, Warriors 1-0).

vs. Rockets (Suns 2-0, Warriors 1-0).

vs. Hawks (Suns 1-0, Warriors 1-0).

vs. Timberwolves (Suns 1-0, Warriors 1-0).

vs. Nets (Suns 1-0, Warriors 1-0).

vs. Cavaliers (Suns 2-0, Warriors 1-0).

Have opinion about current state of the Suns? Reach Suns Insider Duane Rankin at dmrankin@gannett.com or contact him at 480-787-1240. Follow him on Twitter at @DuaneRankin.

Support local journalism. Start your online subscription.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 'Good test for us': Warriors, Suns meet in showdown of NBA's best teams