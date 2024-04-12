‘It’s good stuff’: Hawkeyes enjoying new-look offense

Thursday the media got their first look at the new Iowa offense under new offensive coordinator Tim Lester. In the 20 minutes, all that could be seen on the field were punting drills and red zone walkthroughs, but afterwards the players shared their early impressions of the offense.

It’s clear what the points of emphasis are: Pre-snap motion, playing quick and taking deep shots down the field.

“One of the biggest things is the pre snap like motions,” quarterback Deacon Hill said. “All of the shifts and stuff and what we’re doing obviously helps us out, it gives us hints as to what the defense can be doing.”

“We’re more aggressive downfield, we’ve got some plays where it takes some shots, but he just wants us to be smart with the ball.”

“Making things look the same, and then not being that,” wide receiver Kaleb Brown said about the offense. “Just to confuse the defense a bit and get moved around and everything like that. A lot of the motions we make, it definitely sets off the defense in a way to get answers.”

“There’s definitely more motions, just trying to change up the look for the defense,” tight end Luke Lachey said. “Just trying to pick up what they’re doing, pick up little keys as you go. So, there’s some trades and stuff like that, but there’s also like motions where we will be staying on the move, so it’s good stuff.”

Iowa will have their open practice on Saturday, April 20.

New Iowa offensive coordinator Tim Lester speaks during an NCAA college football news conference, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

