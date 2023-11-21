‘Good for the state’: Oregon football, Oregon State coaches on future of rivalry game

If it were up to Oregon coach Dan Lanning, one of the oldest rivalries in college football would continue in 2024 and beyond, despite conference realignment.

But as of this week, Oregon is not scheduled to play Oregon State next year and the future of the longtime rivalry game remains unclear.

The Ducks and Beavers will not play in the same conference for the first time since 1915 next season with Oregon off to the Big Ten and Oregon State’s future uncertain in the Pac-12.

Lanning expressed interest in continuing the series at his Monday press conference before the game’s 127th edition at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Autzen Stadium.

“Games like this are really important,” Lanning said. “And it would be great if that’s something we could make happen and continue to make happen. Everyone on our end would love to see that continue.”

Lanning’s comments come days after Washington and Washington State agreed to continue the Apple Cup series for at least the next five seasons, with the Huskies off to the Big Ten and the Cougars in the same boat as the Beavers.

Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith and Oregon head coach Dan Lanning talk before the game as the No. 9 Oregon Ducks take on the No. 21 Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.

For his part, Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith said continuing the rivalry would be a “good thing,” but that he’s leaving the decision-making to his superiors.

“Living in this state for multiple years, there’s emotion and pride,” Smith said. “If you win this game, you get to talk about it for a full year. The intensity and emotions that come with it is a cool thing about college football.

“But that’s not for me to decide,” he added. “There’s been a long history with the series that has been good for the state itself. For both programs. If we can work it out, I think it would be a good thing.”

