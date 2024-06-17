A GOOD START FOR REIJNDERS

The Netherlands, led by a superb Tijjani Reijnders., started well. The Rossoneri midfielder played a key role in his Oranje team's victory over Poland. Gakpo and Weghorst responded with the goals after falling behind to Buksa's opener. Wearing number 14, he operated in the attacking midfield position and remained on the field for the full ninety minutes, showcasing his skill with 4 shots and high passing accuracy. Serbia, with Luka Jović, suffered a narrow 0-1 defeat against the stronger England. Jović came on in the final half-hour to try and put pressure on Pickford's goal. The forward battled with the English defenders but struggled to make a significant impact. It was Bellingham's goal that proved decisive against his national team. Simon Kjær, on the other hand, was not involved in Denmark's 1-1 draw against Slovenia.





The AC Milan WhatsApp channel is available: follow us!