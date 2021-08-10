Good Sports: Visalia native Ryan Goble caddying for a top golfer

The Independent

Joe Biden announced support of a “fresh review” of classified documents after families of September 11 victims said he’s not welcome at 20th-anniversary events unless the secret files are released. The president said he approves of the Department of Justice reviewing the long-classified material, which families believe will show that Saudi Arabian leaders supported the terrorist attack that killed almost 3,000 people. The move comes after Mr Biden was told by 1,800 family members of 9/11 victims, survivors and first responders that he is not welcome at this year’s memorial unless he declassifies the unreleased evidence.