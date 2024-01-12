Coach Mike Norvell sticking with Florida State Seminoles

Florida State football coach Mike Norvell is not headed to Alabama after all.

The Seminoles announced Friday that Norvell and the program have agreed on terms for an “enhanced contract.” Terms were not announced, but Yahoo! and other media outlets reported that it’s expected to be an eight-year deal worth more than $10 million annually. Norvell’s $7.3 million salary ranked 15th nationally last season, according to USA Today’s database. Only five coaches were set to make at least $10 million.

“We came to Tallahassee four years ago, and it was a life-changing experience,” Norvell said in a statement. “Knowing the great history, tradition and expectation has guided our staff on a daily basis. It has been an incredible journey these last four years, and I have fallen in love with this program, the university and the people who I get to represent.

“I am so excited to continue our climb to push Florida State back to the top of college football. We are committed to being our best on and off the field while helping develop our players to be their best in every area of their lives. I am incredibly thankful for the amazing commitment into our student-athletes and staff from President (Richard) McCullough, AD (Michael) Alford and the Board of Trustees.”

The announcement came soon after Norvell and Alford both posted messages on social media Friday afternoon suggesting — strongly — that Norvell is staying in Tallahassee.

“GREAT DAY to be a FLORIDA STATE SEMINOLE!!” Norvell wrote. “The #CLIMBContinues grateful for to lead the #NoleFamily with our incredible staff.”

He tagged and thanked Alford, the Seminoles and McCullough for their “continued commitment on our journey back to the TOP! The Future is bright in Tallahassee.”

A few minutes earlier, Alford posted a handshake emoji and a GIF of black smoke — a traditional sign that no leadership change is being made.

Norvell was viewed as one of the top potential candidates to replace Nick Saban at Alabama after Saban retired Wednesday. Norvell, a 42-year-old Texas native, made sense. He led the Seminoles to the brink of the College Football playoff this year with a 13-0 start and ACC championship before being beaten out for the final spot by Alabama.

After a slow start at FSU, Norvell is 23-4 over the last two seasons. His head coaching career also includes a successful stint at Memphis, which won the American Athletic Conference title and earned a trip to the Cotton Bowl in his final season there.

Keeping Norvell, then, was vital for the ’Noles, who are in one of the program’s most important stretches since the start of the Bobby Bowden era. FSU is litigating a potential exit strategy from the ACC in the courts (plural). The cases aren’t expected to be decided soon, but more onfield success would make Florida State more attractive in the next round of conference realignment, if the ’Noles can escape the ACC. It’s easier to see the Big Ten and SEC fighting over an FSU team that’s challenging for the playoff than one that’s heading to the Sun Bowl.

Losing Norvell would have been a major blow for FSU in other ways. The Seminoles have won three national championships and tout themselves as one of the biggest brands in the country. They do not view themselves as a stepping-stone program — but they would have looked like one if they lost another successful coach to the SEC (Jimbo Fisher bolted for Texas A&M at the end of the 2017 season).

“Coach Norvell is an incredible person, and we are lucky that he is leading our football program,” McCullough said. “He has built a culture that seeks to make our student-athletes successful and better each day on the field and in life. We are grateful to him for reinvigorating our football program. As Coach of the Year, Mike Norvell could have gone anywhere. He chose FSU. The climb has begun, and I am excited to see the heights this program will reach under Coach Norvell’s continued leadership. Go Noles!”

With Norvell, FSU is expected to be one of the ACC’s top teams this fall, even if the roster is in rebuilding, not reloading, mode with the departures of stars like Jordan Travis, Jared Verse and Keon Coleman.

