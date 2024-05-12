[BBC]

We asked for your thoughts after Livingston beat St Johnstone 2-1 in the Scottish Premiership.

Here's what you had to say:

Neil: Rode our luck today after a quite awful first 20 minutes where Shamal George kept us in the game. Good performances from George, Jamie Brandon, Stephen Kelly and Bruce Anderson. Good to see us fighting back when it would have been easy to chuck it. Defence needs an overhaul though.

John: Livi were dreadful in the first half apart from George who pulled off some amazing saves. Second half was much better and the subs brought width and energy. It silenced the grumbling from the home support, until the next time we aren't winning.