'Good to see Texas,' Aggies sophomore OF Jace LaViolette looks ahead to NCAA Regional

The No. 3 Texas A&M baseball team earned the third overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, which is the highest in program history.

After the seeding was released, sophomore outfielder Jace LaViolette shared his reaction to the Aggies hosting the Bryan-College Station Regional this weekend at Blue Bell Park.

