It’s good to see Matthew Stafford throwing no-look passes again

Matthew Stafford didn’t throw at all during OTAs last year, resting his elbow after getting an injection to help subside some of the discomfort he was feeling. He was also limited in training camp because of his elbow injury, but the Rams’ quarterback is fully healthy now heading into the 2023 campaign.

The Rams are about three weeks away from the start of OTAs but players are still on the field for spring workouts as part of the offseason program, including Stafford. He’s back throwing no-look passes, which is awesome to see after the rough 2022 season he and the Rams endured.

Sean McVay said last month that Stafford won’t have any limitations this offseason, which is fantastic news for the Rams. He’ll have ample time to build chemistry with his receivers, which was lacking last season with Allen Robinson.

Not only does his full availability suggest he’s completely past his elbow injury, but it also means his back injury – described as a spinal cord contusion last season – isn’t hampering him, either.

Cooper Kupp seems to be feeling good, too, throwing down a “dunk” during Monday’s session in Thousand Oaks.

More Latest Rams news!

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire