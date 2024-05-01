'It's been a good season, we don't want to fizzle out'

[Getty Images]

Fulham midfielder Tom Cairney spoke to the Footballer's Football Podcast about his side's Premier League draw with Crystal Palace last weekend.

"We were poor in the first half, we could have been 3-0 down to be honest," said Cairney. "They are in a really good moment, their manager has got them playing high press, five at the back. A very good team, I was very impressed. They have matchwinners in Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise.

"We were not at it. We went 1-0 up against the run of play and we just couldn't hold on to the three points.

"We made three changes to see the game out, but it wasn't meant to be. On the whole, we were disappointed.

"We need to be a lot better than that and finish the season stronger than that because it's been a good season and we don't want to fizzle out."

