Good reasons why Ineos should not sign either Jarrad Branthwaite or Michael Olise



It could be the calm before the storm, but a week in the calendar that is normally buzzing with Manchester United transfer news is unusually quiet.

With three first team squad stars – Raphael Varane, Anthony Martial and Brandon Williams – already having departed, loanee Sofyan Amrabat expected to follow them, young left back Alvaro Carreras sold to Benfica and the futures of Casemiro, Jadon Sancho, Mason Greenwood, Omari Forson, Shola Shoretire, Jonny Evans and Tom Heaton all looking far from settled, the need for squad reinforcements is obvious.

Rumours of offers made by United that have come along so far have not been from tier one sources; €60 million bids for Benfica’s João Neves and Lille’s Leny Yoro (both rejected). Past experience suggests that neither seems likely to be true, although we don’t yet know how new owners Ineos work, so anything is possible.

Most reports, however, have centred on two Premier League stars as being United’s top transfer targets this summer, Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite and Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise.

Two talented young stars with room to improve and grow, both fit the Ineos blueprint to a tee, however, are they really the right targets?

Branthwaite certainly was one of the breakthrough stars of 2023/24 and his England call-up is a testament to his progress. He is only 21, so his acquisition could see United immediately guaranteed stability in the right centre back position for 10 years or more.

However, the 6ft 5inch star’s transfer fee will be astronomical. United and Everton reportedly remain £30 million or more apartregarding the valuation. Everton have been reported to want between £70 and £90 million, putting him in the Harry Maguire and Virgil van Dijk bracket, quite a price tag for someone of his age.

That is not the only comparison that can be made with Maguire. Whilst there are obvious differences, in some senses he is a similar style of player to the former skipper. Branthwaite adds a yard of pace (although he is hardly Usain Bolt) but then is probably less able to play out from the back than Maguire, who himself is no Lisandro Martinez in that regard. The similarities raise the question, assuming United could get, say £25 million for Maguire, is he enough of an upgrade to justify a net outlay of some £50 million?

And if, like last season, Maguire opts to stay and fight for his place, is there room (or need) for both players?

Olise has a buyout clause of €60 million (aound £52m) which for his age and talent make him an alluring prospect. However, injuries have already dogged his fledgling career and after last season, which saw the treatment room busier than the dressing room at Old Trafford, the last thing United need is another injury prone star. Injuries limited the 22 year old to just 19 appearances for Palace last term.

Four separate hamstring issues over the past two seasons is indicative of a persistent problem.

Another issue with buying Olise is whether the right wing should be a priority area. Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, Antony and Amad have all performed well on that flank and there is still the possibility that Jadon Sancho (or indeed Mason Greenwood) returns to the fold. Mason Mount is also a capable winger. With only one striker, Rasmus Hojlund, in the senior squad and goalscorers notoriously expensive, does it make sense to eat up a £52 million chunk of the limited transfer kitty on a position where United have strength in depth?

While the old guard in United’s corridors of power would probably never have asked themselves these questions about their transfer targets, it is hoped that the more football-savvy Ineos certainly would. With cheaper and fitter options available, it could and perhaps should be the case that neither of these two bookies’ favourites will be wearing the famous red shirt come August 17th.

