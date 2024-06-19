'A good pick' or 'the wrong style of play'? Your thoughts on Cooper

[BBC]

Earlier, we asked for your thoughts on Steve Cooper being the frontrunner to become Leicester City boss.

Here are some of your comments:

Rich: I'm not sure cooper is the right man for the job. His Premier League experience is not that impressive and with the potential FFP issues we could have, a manager with a proven track record of getting the best out of players like Potter did at Brighton is a better option for me, or Edin Terzic now he's a free agent.

Phillip: Cooper did a great job transforming Forest from the lower levels of the Championship to a Premier League side, knows how to organise a large squad and play effective winning football at PL level and will be motivated to prove himself again after being axed by Forest. His Forest links don't bother me at all!

Richard: Definitely not. The wrong style of play, Leicester developed a possession based football over the last few years the last thing we need is to revert back to a long ball game. Cooper not good enough.

Tony: I think he would be a good pick. He has had strong and positive vibe with players and fans at previous clubs. No baggage with being at Forest fans need to look at the bigger picture.

Jim: What a joke, this appointment will just confirm the total lack of ambition by the owners and the rest of the board. Supporters will not forgive them for appointing a former Forest manager.

Andrew: Cooper won the youth World Cup with England. Played some very good football with average players at Swansea, got play offs. Forest were bottom when he took over in Nov and went up same season. He would be a vastly unpopular appointment with the fans based on the Forest connection, but if given a chance, could turn out well.