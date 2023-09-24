‘A good old-fashioned butt-kicking;’ Coach Prime recaps 42-6 loss blowout loss to Ducks

When the scoreboard reads 42-6 and your team is the one with the six, there’s not much to say.

Not saying a lot isn’t exactly in Colorado head coach Deion Sanders’ wheelhouse, but after getting routed for 60 minutes straight, there’s not a lot to say.

“Just a good ole’ fashioned butt-kicking,” was Sanders’ opening statement and he wasn’t wrong. Oregon smacked his Buffaloes team around and Colorado only scored the Ducks’ third-string defense.

However, his overall assessment may be a bit skewed.

“It’s not a huge talent gap, they just played a concise game,” Sanders said after the game.

Oregon proved the talent gap is still there by a large margin, especially on the line scrimmage on both sides of the ball. It just wasn’t a fair fight. The Ducks literally pushed Colorado around and sacked quarterback Shedeur Sanders seven times.

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix was also the far superior quarterback as he was 28-of-33 for 278 yards and three touchdowns. Sanders, however, was 23-of-33, but for just 159 yards and a touchdown. Most of that came against the Oregon backups.

Now at 3-1 and USC next, the Buffaloes hype train might have been derailed. But Coach Prime didn’t mince words.

“We were hot garbage,” he said.

The Ducks might have had a little something to do with that. Here are the most notable quotes from Coach Prime following his team’s first loss of the season.

Opening Statement

Sanders: “First and foremost, thank the lord for love and all that’s transpired. Good ole’ fashioned butt-kicking. No excuses, no nothing. Their coaches did a heck of a job preparing their team. Obviously, we didn’t. That was good, I mean that was a really good ole fashioned butt-kicking. We went into the game wanting to dominate several phases we lost offensively, we lost defensively as well as special teams. That fake punt kind of got them really rolling and they didn’t stop ever since they secured that first down. Well coached team, Bo Nix played his butt off, defensively, they presented some things that apparently we couldn’t get around. We couldn’t move the ball rushing or throwing the ball as well. Seemed like they had our number. But hats off to their coaching staff and their coach, it seemed like they were truly prepared.”

Where From Here?

Question: What do you learn after a loss like this?

Sanders: “You can’t wipe the slate clean. You have to watch the film and evaluate. I’ll do that on the plane but I saw a lot of it live. Just players, when in position just didn’t do the job that we expected. When you evaluate players that way, you evaluate coaches, you evaluate everything when its a game of that nature when you had no opportunity to win from the opening kickoff on.”

Players Learning

Question: Does a loss like this hammer anything home for players?

Sanders: “Nah, you don’t need to hammer home to a player. A player knows. He may trick himself but when he looks in the mirror, he knows what he’s looking at. Something like this, I’m not going to say… People around the country would say this is what they needed to humble themselves. We weren’t arrogant or whatever. We were confident people. If our confidence offends your insecurities that’s a problem with you, not us. We expect to play well, we expect to do well, we expect to win every game that we step out there. We expect to practice to perfection and execute the things that we practiced. We just didn’t do that out there. But it’s not something that was needed it’s just like saying you get into a car wreck, ‘Oh, he needed that to slow him down.’ That’s just stupid. It’s something that happened and they got the best of us today, that’s it.”

Assessing Oregon

Question: Did Oregon do anything today that you felt you were unprepared for?

Sanders: “No, no, it’s not like we were being tripped. We knew everything that was coming. Even after one of the TV timeouts, we were saying they were going to take a shot, they were going to take a shot. They took a shot, scored a touchdown. I mean sometimes, your message just doesn’t translate. You have to get on the same page as the youngsters that are out there playing.”

The Talent Gap

Question: Do you think there was just too much of a talent gap today?

Sanders: “No, definitely not. If there was a talent gap, we wouldn’t be 3-1 right now. It’s not a talent gap. You just got your butt kicked, it just happens some times. It’s like a fighter, you got caught. It happens. It’s not a huge talent gap, I just thought they played a really concise game. Penalties murdered us. I don’t have the statistics but I’m pretty darn sure that usually we’re a sound, fundamentally sound team. We don’t make foolish mistakes and implement harm and danger on ourselves with field or position wise. We just kept making mistakes. That’s not indicative of who we are.”

Travis Hunter

Question: How much did you guys miss Travis Hunter tonight?

Sanders: “Travis is always going to be missed, he’s the best darn player in college football. How’s he not missed? It’s just like sayin’ you were writing an article and your pen was missing. That’s how much he means.”

Surprises

Question: Did anything out there surprise you today?

Sanders: “Um, the way we played. That really surprised me. We played like hot garbage. I didn’t expect that.”

Oregon's Strength

Question: What was the most difficult aspect of Oregon’s defense?

Sanders: “They got to our quarterback. They got to our quarterback. When you get to our quarterback, it’s a wrap. Because it’s not like we’re running the ball successfully.”

Target on Back

Question: Is it tough to play with a target on your back?

Sanders: “I don’t think it’s a target on our back, it’s just, teams are trying to beat me, not our team. They keep forgetting. And I mean, I had a great career, I’m talking gold jacket, so that’s what it really is. I don’t think they get any extra satisfaction, it is what it is. But I signed up for it, so let’s go.”

“It doesn’t make it tougher on our team. These are grown men. I’m not out there. If I were out there playing against every coach we played against, we would be totally dominant.”

