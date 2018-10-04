Good old days: Red Sox again underdogs to Yanks in 1st postseason meeting in 14 years

BOSTON - These really are the good old days, because the Yankees are the favorite. Just barely. But they are, because of how these rosters were constructed.

Put aside your protest over the number of regular-season wins each team had, Red Sox fans. Those don't matter now. The Yanks have the best power hitting team in the majors, plus a fearsome bullpen that features more bona fide closers than the Sox have proven setup men.

In a setting as unpredictable as the postseason, the Yanks have the October formula that would appear the most dependable: a steady stream of power arms as starters go fewer and fewer innings, and monstrous bats that can create or pad a lead at any point.

This year's Yankees set an all-time major league record for strikeouts per nine innings from relievers, at 11.40. They also hit 267 home runs, the most from any team all-time in the regular season.

"We wanted Boston," one such power arm, Dellin Betances, told reporters in New York on Wednesday night, including Newsday's Erik Boland. "That's who's next, right? We were trying to win this game to get them. Obviously they're a tremendous team, we've battled them all year. I think everybody in baseball wants this match-up, and so do we."

The Sox, meanwhile, have a question mark in Chris Sale's shoulder, more question marks in the bottom of the lineup, and a whole lot to sort through in the innings leading up to Craig Kimbrel.

Mookie Betts, J.D. Martinez and Xander Bogaerts will be in charge of carrying the offense as they did in the regular season.

"I've seen Chris Sale [make] the transition from slowing down from whatever gas he has to becoming a pitcher that can hit corners and mix in pitches," Pedro Martinez wrote on Twitter. "I believe he has had plenty of time to fine tune anything and for the medicine to kick in."

The story might be different if Sale didn't appear such a wild card. If he comes out in Game 1 and dominates, maybe the story changes.

"I do feel that they found something and he's going to be fine," manager Alex Cora said. "Obviously, we're going to have to wait 'til Friday to see if it works. But one thing for sure, if there's velocity there, if he goes up to 99 [mph] or he's throwing 95 or he's throwing 91, he's still a great pitcher.

"It's just the separation obviously what makes hitters uncomfortable. He's going to compete and we're going to be fine with him and I do feel he's going to go deep into the game, regardless of if he's throwing 90 or 99."

Whether Sale is at his best or not, the gap between teams won't be large. Like 2003 and 2004, these are two heavyweights. But as the Yanks arrive in Boston ahead of Friday's Division Series opener, the team that played a seven-game ALCS a year ago has the edge on paper.

