'Good ol times': Could Brandon Inniss be recruiting former 5-star QB Dante Moore to Ohio State?

Shortly after Kyle McCord entered the NCAA transfer portal, Ohio State wide receiver Brandon Inniss seemingly started recruiting a former five-star quarterback from the 2022 class.

Monday morning, Inniss posted a highlight video of himself securing a 9-yard touchdown reception in the 2022 All-American Bowl from former 2022 five-star quarterback Dante Moore, who later signed and played his freshman season at UCLA.

"Good ol times," Inniss posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Moore reportedly announced his intention to enter the transfer portal Nov. 30 after playing in nine games for coach Chip Kelly and the Bruins in 2023.

Moore completed 53.4% of his 213 pass attempts for 1,610 passing yards with 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Nov 25, 2023; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Dante Moore (3) throws the ball against the California Golden Bears in the second half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Moore originally committed to Oregon in the 2022 class after recording 9,880 passing yards, 135 touchdowns and 20 interceptions at King High School in Detroit. Moore flipped his commitment to UCLA two days before signing his letter of intent.

Moore was ranked as the No. 5 player and No. 3 quarterback in the 2022 class behind Texas' Arch Manning and Tennessee's Nico Iamaleava.

Moore did have an offer from Ohio State during his initial recruitment.

Ohio State has two scholarship quarterbacks in its room in Devin Brown and Lincoln Kienholz. The Buckeyes also have five-star Air Noland committed in the 2024 class.

