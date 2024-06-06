‘Good numbers’ caught trolling and jigging: DNR’s Weekly U.P. fishing report (6/6/24)

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) — Anglers on Lake Superior had solid success in the past week with trout and chinook salmon, according to the DNR’s latest fishing report.

Walleye, however, seemed slow to bite. The DNR reports anglers around Little Bay de Noc were able to encourage a handful of bites after tying on their jigging rigs, and anglers in Manistique reported about the same results while also having some success with crankbaits.

Bagging share of Statewide walleye challenge’s $20K prize purse can also help the DNR. Here’s how:

In Lake Superior’s waters, the DNR said anglers were finding success trolling between the Chocolay River to Laughing Whitefish Point. Trout and chinook salmon were the bread-and-butter there, and lake trout were biting healthily for boaters aiming their bows toward Granite Island.

What lures seemed to work best? Hot pink crankbaits and green multicolor moonshine glow spoons in some areas, according to the report.

You can get the report and more in your inbox every week, if you like.

Here is this week’s full report:

Upper Peninsula

Little Bay de Noc: Walleye anglers reported slow fishing. Anglers who fished the head of the bay and near the Escanaba River had little success, although jigging seemed to entice a few to bite. Anglers who fished “black bottom” struggled to achieve any success.

First and last light yielded the best action when there was wind, with flat, calm days being less successful. Smallmouth bass anglers reported good fishing when casting soft plastics in the shallows and near drop-offs.

Manistique: Anglers targeting smallmouth bass did well catching bass of various sizes. Anglers targeting walleye reported slow fishing but managed to boat a few fish by jigging or trolling crankbaits. Most of the steelhead were reported to have moved out of the river. Anglers also reported catching pike.

St. Ignace: Anglers reported only coming across individual lake trout when trolling spoons and Spin-n-Glos around Mackinac Island. Those who caught individual lake trout were trolling spoons 40-60 feet deep and using Spin-n-Glos in about 80-120 feet of water.

Overall, the water temperature at the Carp and Pine rivers was reported to be a bit too cold for anglers to have much success catching walleye. Walleye anglers at the Carp River were lucky in the early hours using leeches. Anglers at the Pine River caught a couple of walleye using nightcrawlers and leeches on slip bobbers.

Marquette: Boat anglers leaving the lower harbor and trolling from the Chocolay River out to Laughing White Fish Point continued to do well on lake trout and Chinook salmon.

The upper harbor saw more anglers on days when the lake allowed, with good numbers of lake trout caught while jigging or trolling around White Rocks and out toward Granite Island. Anglers reported decent fishing for salmon and brown trout in around 40 feet of water from the Chocolay River out to Shot Point.

Trolling hot pink crankbaits or green multicolor moonshine glow spoons were reported to have been good for salmon at slightly higher trolling speeds around 2.8-3 miles per hour. Lake trout were being caught while jigging with white plugs around the northeast side of White Rocks.

Trolling with green/silver flasher flies between White Rocks and Granite Rock or the Clay Banks at lower speeds of 2-2.2 mph in about 120-180 feet of water also worked well.

Au Train: Anglers reported great numbers of Chinook salmon, brown trout and lake trout, with numbers continuing to rise as water temperatures increase. Most fish were caught in around 40 feet of water along the coast of Scott Falls Honey Hole to 5-Mile Point.

Plenty were also caught in 100-120 feet of water north/northwest of the Au Train Island while trolling toward the Laughing White Fish Clay Banks. Hot pink or chartreuse spoons or crankbaits, or green/silver flasher flies, were good color combinations to use.

Le Cheneaux/DeTour: Anglers in the Hessel area reported catching a few pike while trolling out in Mismer Bay. They also caught a few nice-sized perch within the marina in Hessel, but they had to work for them and were constantly changing baits to get the fish to bite.

Smallmouth bass were reported to have been caught within the marina as well, and bass were starting to come up shallow onto beds. Lake trout were also caught by anglers launching out of the Hessel marina.

In Detour, anglers caught good numbers of Atlantic salmon when trolling around the lighthouse. Many of the fish caught were quality-sized salmon and were found in around 45 feet of water. Lake trout were also caught by anglers trolling through the flats area.

Fishing tip: Fly season is quickly approaching!

Although much of what a trout feeds on throughout the year is under the water’s surface, June is prime time for dry fly fishing on the surface for stream trout.

Many aquatic insects, like mayflies, stoneflies and caddisflies, found in trout streams emerge during June, making it an exciting time to fish with dry flies that float on the water’s surface. Check with your local tackle shop or fly shop to learn which insects are currently hatching in your area.

Many of the mayfly hatches occur after sunset, so be sure to be familiar with the river you are fishing. Also make sure your headlamp/flashlight is working properly – and have fun!

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJMN - UPMatters.com.