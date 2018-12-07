Good news, Tom Brady: Xavien Howard ruled out for Patriots-Dolphins originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

There will be no encore performance for Xavien Howard against the New England Patriots this year.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Miami Dolphins cornerback has been ruled out of Sunday's game at Hard Rock Stadium due to a knee injury, head coach Adam Gase confirmed Friday.

MORE PATRIOTS: Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski taken off injury report

Miami's current starting center, Jake Brendel, also won't play Sunday, per Gase.

Howard's absence is notable, and not just because he's one of the Dolphins' top defenders. The 25-year-old found rare success against quarterback Tom Brady during the Patriots' trip to Miami last season, becoming the 10th player ever to intercept Brady twice in the same game.

Those two picks came in a 27-20 New England loss that arguably was Brady's worst game of the 2017 campaign, as he posted a season-low 59.5 passer rating while completing just 55.8 percent of his passes (24-of-43).

Yet Brady may find more room to operate with Howard out, as backup cornerbacks Bobby McCain and Torry McTyer likely will have to pick up the slack opposite starter Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.