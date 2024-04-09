Good news for Timberwolves: KAT is cleared for practice

Karl-Anthony Towns has been cleared for full contact drills and 5-on-5 basketball activities as he is progressing toward a return to the Timberwolves following surgery on a torn left knee meniscus.

The update on Towns, which comes four weeks after he had surgery, is a positive one for him and the Wolves and indicates they can expect Towns back in the near future, even if the team stopped short of offering a definite return date.

Towns has been at the team's shootarounds recently and has been putting up shots and working out during the portions open to the media. He hasn't played since a win over Portland on March 4 and had surgery on March 12. He is averaging 22.1 points per game this season while shooting 51% from the field and 42% from three-point range.

The Wolves have gone 11-5 since his injury and were tied with Denver for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference entering Tuesday's slate of games. The Wolves had the 18th most efficient offense of the season when Towns was playing and they have had the 14th most efficient offense over the last 15 games. Coach Chris Finch said it should not be too difficult to incorporate Towns back into the flow of the Wolves' offense, which has thrived on ball movement the last few weeks. He anticipated Towns would shoot a high volume of threes upon his return. Towns is averaging 5.3 three-point attempts per game.

The Timberwolves end their regular season at home against Phoenix on Sunday. They are likely to have five or six days off before their first playoff game as they have clinched a top three seed in the Western Conference.