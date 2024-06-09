Good news for Sevilla regarding Youssef En-Nesyri future

Sevilla will look to sell striker Youssef En-Nesyri this summer, with no new contract on the horizon and his current deal up next year. The good news is that his interests may align with theirs.

The Moroccan forward has long been linked with a move to the Premier League, and that is still on the table, but En-Nesyri is attracted to a move to Saudi Arabia, as per Matteo Moretto. The Italian transfer insider has told Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing that the 27-year-old is not a priority for the Saudi clubs, but his preferences could help Los Nervionenses financially, if they do turn their attentions towards him.

Even if he does not end up moving there, Sevilla can use their interest to drive up the price, and if he does, then they will be able to charge a premium for him. En-Nesyri has hit at least 20 goals in three of the last four seasons, despite Sevilla’s struggles, and at this point has to be regarded as a reliable goalscorer. While Isaac Romero has emerged as an interesting striker from the academy, Sporting Director Victor Orta will have a tough job replacing him.