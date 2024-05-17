GOOD NEWS: Promotions

May 16—Several members of the Odessa Boys & Girls Club Judo Team were recently tested and promoted.

On May 7, Garrett and Amanda Fuquay, husband and wife, were both been tested and promoted to Shodan, Black Belt 1st Degree. Both are also certified by USA Judo as State Level Judo Coaches.

On May 7, Toby Blankinship was tested and promoted to Ikkyu, Brown Belt 1st Class. His next test will be for his Black Belt.

On May 14, Ismael Lemus was tested and promoted to Ikkyu, Brown Belt 1st Class.

