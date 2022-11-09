Good news for the Patriots with two offensive standouts returning

If you didn’t think the mood could get any better for the New England Patriots, center David Andrews and running back Damien Harris returned to practice on Wednesday.

Release the balloons and confetti because the Patriots might finally be getting healthy at the right time.

The team is entering their bye week with a 5-4 record and a legitimate shot at competing for the AFC East crown and possibly even paving a path for themselves to the playoffs. And now, they have Harris back on the field to complete their one-two punch at running back with Rhamondre Stevenson, and Andrews will be back at center to hopefully help settle the shaky offensive line.

Both will have over a week to get healthy and ready to step back onto the field in a pivotal rematch with the New York Jets in Week 11.

David Andrews and Damien Harris were back at practice today. Good signs for the Patriots’ offense. Some big names absent during the open media period, though: DeVante Parker (knee), Trent Brown and Davon Godchaux. Patriots in helmets and shells. pic.twitter.com/ho0QwzLnoc — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) November 9, 2022

The Patriots will need all hands on deck in the second stretch of the season with a tough slate coming up, including two meetings with the AFC-leading Buffalo Bills.

