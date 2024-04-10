Good news for Ohio turkey hunters

[Editor’s Note: In the video above see some unusual animals spotted in Ohio.]

(WJW) – Ohio turkey hunters could have a bountiful season ahead.

That’s because hunters are about to benefit from three years of above-average turkey hatches, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

Each summer, the Division of Wildlife collects information on young wild turkeys, called poults. Surveys in 2021, 2022 and 2023 show above-average results, which should mean a larger wild turkey population this spring, according to the ODNR.

“The restoration of the wild turkey in Ohio is among the state’s most notable wildlife success stories,” read a press release. “Wild turkeys were extirpated around 1904, and the Division of Wildlife began reintroducing wild turkeys to the Buckeye State in the 1950s. For the next five decades, the wild turkey population grew and expanded rapidly, facilitated by trap-and-transfer efforts. By 1999, wild turkeys were found in all 88 counties.”

During the 2023 spring turkey season, hunters harvested 15,673 birds, according to officials.

The counties with the most success in 2023 are listed below:

Ashtabula: 454

Gallia: 428

Muskingum: 420

Monroe: 410

Tuscarawas: 408

Ohio’s regular turkey hunting seasons are divided into two zones: the south zone, which opens to hunters on Saturday, April 20, and the northeast zone (Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake and Trumbull counties), which opens to hunters on Saturday, April 27.

Ohio’s 2024 youth wild turkey hunting season is Saturday, April 13, and Sunday, April 14.

Turkey hunters are required to have a valid hunting license and spring turkey permit. Find more information, here.

