Good news for Mac Jones in Patriots’ official injury report for Browns game

There’s a chance that Mac Jones could be making his return as the starting quarterback for the New England Patriots in Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns.

The team released their injury report on Friday, and the second-year quarterback was listed as questionable to play. That’s a significant step in the right direction considering he was doubtful at this time last week.

Jones has been dealing with a high ankle sprain that he suffered in the Patriots’ Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. The injury wasn’t as bad as initially expected, and he managed to avoid surgery. So there’s always been a belief that he would return sooner rather than later.

His potential return comes after rookie backup quarterback Bailey Zappe helped lead the team to a win over the Detroit Lions last Sunday. It was fun to talk up the possibility of a quarterback controversy in New England, but Jones is clearly the starter if healthy.

Zappe-mania might be short-lived for the Patriots.

