Good news on injury front but Bucs will be cautious with Calijah Kancey

TAMPA — The Bucs got good news about Calijah Kancey’s calf injury after the first-round pick from Pittsburgh underwent an MRI on Monday.

Kancey has a mild calf strain and no serious injury but is expected to miss some practice time as the team focuses on getting him ready for the regular season.

Kancey was injured early in practice Sunday while participating in a pass rush bag drill. He suddenly pulled up and hopped with his right leg in the air. He walked very gingerly to a golf cart and was taken away by trainers.

The Bucs have big plans for Kancey to start next to Vita Vea at defensive tackle, providing some much-needed speed and quickness on the interior defensive line.

Last season, Kancey recorded 7.5 sacks and 14.5 tackles for a loss and drew comparisons to another Pitt standout: Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

“The number of ‘wow’ plays that he had in shorts was more than I was even expecting,” Bucs GM Jason Licht said of Kancey when players reported last week. “That doesn’t necessarily always translate to making a bunch of plays in the NFL his rookie season — I’m not saying that he’s going to for sure be an All-Pro his first year or anything like that.

“But seeing this defense kind of mold into what (head coach) Todd (Bowles) really does like in that explosive, penetrating front that can get pressure up the middle, as well as off the edge, with all the tools that we have with Devin (White) and Lavonte (David), it’s going to be exciting, that’s for sure.”

