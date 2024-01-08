Good news as Hurts ‘taking it day by day' after finger popped out

Good news as Hurts ‘taking it day by day' after finger popped out originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — What happened to Jalen Hurts’ finger early in the second quarter on Sunday?

“It popped out,” Hurts said.

The good news? On Monday, an X-ray showed that Jalen Hurts did not suffer a fracture in his dislocated finger, a league source confirmed to NBC Sports Philadelphia.

The Eagles’ starting quarterback was able to return for two more series after the injury to his right throwing hand on Sunday. He said it felt “OK” when he was throwing, but Hurts didn’t want to talk too much about the injury during his postgame press conference.

“Taking it day by day at this point,” Hurts said after the 27-10 loss in the regular season finale. “Very unfortunate, crazy thing. Never experienced anything like that.”

The 5th-seeded Eagles will play the 4th-seeded Buccaneers in Tampa next weekend in the NFC wild card round. As bad as the season ended, the Eagles are still a playoff team.

The injury to Hurts happened on the fifth play of the second quarter. On a 4th-and-3, Hurts threw an incompletion toward Dallas Goedert and seemed to hit Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke with his hand on the pass.

Hurts, 25, returned for the next two series but after the Giants went up 24-0, Hurts was pulled and backup Marcus Mariota replaced him.

“He came back in and played. He’s tough as heck,” head coach Nick Sirianni said. “After he got hurt, he came back in and ripped it so, yeah, we’ll see. I haven’t even talked to the trainers yet or the medical staff so we’ll see.”

After the game, Hurts did not have his finger wrapped and was able to carry a small bag by the strap with his right hand as he exited MetLife Stadium.

In addition to Hurts, the Eagles suffered a few other injuries in this game that are worth monitoring: A.J. Brown (knee), Reed Blankenship (groin), Cam Jurgens (eye) and Sydney Brown (knee).

After the game, A.J. Brown had a sleeve on his right knee and was at the door of the locker room to greet his coaches and teammates as they came off the field. A.J. Brown was initially questionable to return before being downgraded.

AJ Brown has a sleeve on his right leg. Greets Nick Sirianni and his teammates at the locker room door. pic.twitter.com/M1t5XCCriL — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) January 8, 2024

Sydney Brown is believed to have torn his ACL, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported.

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube