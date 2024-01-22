Advertisement

Good news for Hogs: Only five SEC teams pick up votes in USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

E Wayne
·3 min read

Arkansas basketball is not close to being ranked. Not in the Associated Press poll. Not in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.

But for anyone who hasn’t abandoned hope on the Hogs’ 2023-24 season, some good news can be had with Monday’s poll release.

Only five teams picked up votes in the coaches poll with only three of those five ranked at all. Tennessee checked in at No. 5 while Auburn and Kentucky tied at No. 6. After that, the closest team to being ranked was Alabama at a de facto No. 27. Ole Miss also picked up two points worth of votes to check in at a practical No. 40.

That means, with the rest of the SEC middling, Arkansas has plenty of opportunities to get on the winning track. The bad news, of course, is the Razorbacks have only played one of those five teams that are picking up votes. Arkansas travels to Ole Miss on Wednesday and gets Kentucky at home on Saturday.

After that, all that remain for the Hogs would be another game against Kentucky, one against the Volunteers and a final one against the Crimson Tide.

If the wins come, Arkansas could get the benefit of the doubt when the NCAA Tournament rolls around. Eric Musselman’s team beat No. 2 Purdue in the preseason – which doesn’t technically count – and beat No. 12 Duke. They played No. 3 North Carolina  and No. 22 Memphis with quality on neutral courts.

The team that knocked Arkansas out of last year’s NCAA Tournament, Connecticut, was ranked No. 1, while Houston rounded out the top five at No. 4.

The complete poll is below.

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

UConn

17-2

791 (24)

2

Purdue

17-2

769 (8)

3

North Carolina

15-3

734

4

Houston

16-2

678

+1

5

Tennessee

14-4

671

+2

6

Kentucky

14-3

609

+4

6

Auburn

16-2

609

+5

8

Kansas

15-3

576

-4

9

Arizona

14-4

528

+4

10

Wisconsin

14-4

480

-2

11

Illinois

14-4

437

+3

12

Duke

13-4

421

-6

13

Oklahoma

15-3

401

+3

14

Baylor

14-4

362

-5

15

Marquette

13-5

360

+3

16

Creighton

14-5

299

-1

17

Dayton

15-2

277

+6

18

Iowa State

14-4

220

+2

19

BYU

14-4

181

20

Utah State

17-2

176

-3

21

Texas Tech

15-3

148

+4

22

Memphis

15-4

130

-10

23

Colorado State

15-3

119

+3

24

Florida Atlantic

15-4

101

+3

25

New Mexico

16-3

54

+20

Schools Dropped Out

No. 21 Ole Miss; No. 22 TCU; No. 24 San Diego State

Others Receiving Votes

San Diego State 43; Alabama 43; Seton Hall 33; Gonzaga 30; TCU 26; Texas 18; Clemson 15; Kansas State 14; Princeton 13; Utah 10; Saint Mary’s 6; Boise State 5; Indiana State 4; Grand Canyon 4; Ole Miss 2; James Madison 2; Michigan State 1

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire