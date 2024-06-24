Good news for Girona on midfielder as central defender leaves club

Girona are set for major squad turnover this summer, with the vultures circling and many loanees returning to their parent clubs. They have received some good news regarding midfielder Ivan Martin though.

The 25-year-old joined Girona last summer after a successful loan season for €2m, and Martin went on to be one of the best midfielders in La Liga this season. Villarreal still have a sell-on percentage of 30%, and a buyback clause of €4m, but Relevo report that the Yellow Submarine will not exercise it before the end of the month.

In July, that clause increases to €6m, while Girona are demanding €12m from any suitors that want to buy him – Athletic Club were linked with him earlier in the season, but it would be a surprise if nobody took them up on that, given his performances. He is the plan B for Los Leones if they cannot sign Aimar Oroz from Osasuna, who has a €28m release clause.

Meanwhile Girona have confirmed the sale of Alexander Callens to AEK Athens. The veteran Peru centre-back arrived in January of last season, and played six times before heading to AEK on loan last summer. The deal is worth €300k for the 32-year-old, who arrived on a free.

Girona have already lost captain Aleix Garcia in midfield, and losing Martin would mean total recnostruction of the midfield for Michel Sanchez, with only Yangel Herrera remaining from this season. Martin is currently a bargain, but he is worth plenty to Girona.