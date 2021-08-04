Good news Gators! 4-star LB commit says he shut down his recruitment

Many recruiting experts and I thought the battle for four-star Shemar James’ signature would last until National Signing Day even after he committed to Florida. They believed this because James was a touted prospect from the state of Alabama that coach Nick Saban really wanted and still pursued after he gave his pledge to the Gators. However, James announced that he shut his recruitment down following his visit to Florida last weekend.

“It was very cool to come back and visit being committed, I felt more relaxed, more comfortable here,” he said, according to Swamp247. “I feel like a lot of people knew who I was. They knew who I was the last time but this time around it was more of a family.”

The visit this last weekend was different because he was already committed to Florida. This allowed him to have fun and relax with the coaches instead of having them make recruiting pitches all weekend. During Friday Night Lights, he elected to work out with the other campers.

“It was nice to be able to work with coach C-Rob (linebackers coach Christian Robinson),” James said. “He coaches me up on some things when I lost a couple reps, he just told me what to do better. Even the reps I won he would tell me little details that I can fix to help me out.”

He added that this latest visit confirmed that he made the right decision when he chose the Gators.

“Florida just continues to show true love,” James said. “I don’t plan on visiting anyone else, I’m shutting it down.”

That’s huge news for coach Robinson and coach Dan Mullen because he said Alabama was still recruiting him hard. He said he plans to visit Florida for its first and third game of the season to get a feel for a gameday atmosphere in the Swamp.

