Good news, Steelers fans: Pennsylvania to allow limited number of fans in stadiums

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced on Tuesday that a limited number of fans will be allowed back into stadiums and arenas to watch live sporting events.

The new order uses a venue’s maximum occupancy to determine how many fans can attend an event. Outdoor venues with a maximum occupancy over 10,000 people (like Heinz Field and Lincoln Financial Field) can allow in 15 percent of their maximum occupancy, up to 7,500 people. The restrictions on indoor venues are greater due to the increased likelihood of virus transmission.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, neither the Pittsburgh Steelers or Philadelphia Eagles have been able to have fans at their home games this season. Wolf had announced adjusted restrictions on Sept. 2, which allowed sports organizations (high school, college, and professional) to hold outdoor games and practices with up to 250 people, or up to 25 people indoors.

Some of the yellow seats at Heinz Field will soon be filled with Steelers fans. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Good news for Steelers fans, Eagles fans still waiting

The looser limits on outdoor gatherings is great for Pittsburgh Steelers fans. The Steelers had been working with the Pennsylvania Dept. of Health to allow fans at Heinz Field in October, and now the governor has made it official. Allegheny County recently lifted its own restrictions on indoor and outdoor gatherings to be in line with the state’s orders.

Heinz Field has a maximum occupancy of 68,400, and starting Week 5 the Steelers can allow up to 7,500 people into the stadium.

The Philadelphia Eagles aren’t clear to allow fans into Lincoln Financial Field yet. The city of Philadelphia has their own restrictions on indoor and outdoor gatherings, and they have not yet been lifted. Despite the governor’s amended restrictions, outdoor gatherings in Philly are still limited to 150 people.

The Steelers’ first game with fans will be Sunday’s contest against the Eagles, so there’s a little ray of sunshine for Eagles fans — the ones who live in Pittsburgh, at least.

