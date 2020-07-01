Good news for Celtics: Kemba Walker 'ready to go' after 'needed' break

Boston Celtics All-Star point guard Kemba Walker admitted he "wasn't really happy" with the way he was playing before the 2019-20 NBA season paused due to the coronavirus pandemic, but said after a "needed" break that allowed him to rest a bothersome knee, he's eager to get back on the court with his teammates for the Orlando restart.

Walker declared himself, "ready to go," after using the downtime to heal a knee that hindered him over the final six weeks of play.

"[The break was] super important for me. I really, really needed to get that break," said Walker. "It definitely helped me get back to myself and start to feel comfortable on my knee. It was a very unfortunate time but it was in my best interests for sure. So I'm pretty comfortable with the way the schedule is and I'm just going to keep on taking care of myself. That's really all I can do, so I'm just going to stay on top of things and take it day by day."

Walker earned his All-Star nod by averaging 22 points per game while shooting 38.8 percent beyond the 3-point arc through the end of January. A sore knee first forced him to sit out on January 18 but sidelined him for two longer stretches - and nine total games - in February. Walker averaged just 16.8 points while shooting 31.7 percent overall and 31.3 percent beyond the 3-point arc in his final eight games before the season paused.

Some of Walker's struggles were masked by Jayson Tatum's ascension. But the Celtics know they need a healthy Walker to reach their loftiest goals in Orlando.

"I'm definitely ready to try and expand my game to higher levels so we can just be a better team," said Walker. "Especially the way I ended the season, I wasn't really happy with the way I was playing. So I'm excited."

Walker admitted he's still trying to get back into game shape. But the downtime allowed him to really examine how he can best help the Celtics.

"I'm a lot more comfortable, especially realizing the change and everything that went down during the season, the ups and downs," said Walker. "I'm definitely more comfortable with my teammates. We've been talking all quarantine. I got a chance to watch a lot of games over the quarantine, so, yeah, I think I'm more comfortable. I'm ready to go.

"We're pretty excited. I know everyone is just excited to see each other. From Day 1, honestly, with this team, our vibe and our chemistry was already there for a very long time. That first day anybody had seen anyone, it was like we were with each other yesterday, you know? It's that kind of team we have. We're just so close and we're just looking forward to going out there and just handling our business."

Walker said he's not particularly concerned about the recent COVID spike in Florida and believes the NBA will do everything to ensure player safety. As for worries about being stuck inside the bubble for a particularly lengthy stretch if the Celtics embark on a long playoff run, Walker dismissed that while noting, "All I do is stay in the house anyways, so there's nothing wrong with me staying in a [hotel] room."

Added Walker: "I'm actually looking forward to it just because I'm ready to play basketball."

