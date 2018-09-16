Good news about Carson Wentz might be coming soon

We'll know more Monday at noon, but good news may be coming on Carson Wentz. By Dave Zangaro

TAMPA - The Eagles dropped their first game of the 2018 season to the Bucs, 27-20, on Sunday afternoon (see observations), but help might be on the way.

In the form of the franchise quarterback.

While two conflicting reports surfaced on Sunday morning from NFL Network and ESPN (see story), both reports talked about the realistic possibility that Carson Wentz will be cleared for contact this week. The ESPN report was even more optimistic, saying Wentz is on track to return next weekend.

"I'll talk more about it tomorrow, probably," head coach Doug Pederson said when asked for the second time about the possibility of having Wentz back next week when the Eagles host the Indianapolis Colts at the Linc.

What could that news be?

Barring something unforeseen, this should be Carson Wentz getting cleared for contact. https://t.co/9GpxSeNQ6I — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 16, 2018

That would be pretty good. The Eagles' offense has been stagnant at times in the first two weeks of the season and getting an MVP candidate back could certainly give a boost.

Then there was this exchange on Eagles Postgame Live between NBC Sports Philadelphia's Derrick Gunn and Jason Peters, who left with a quad injury:

Gunn: The million dollar question: Will you and Carson Wentz be back out there next week?

Peters: "Most definitely. I'm going to do everything I can to be out there. If I'm not out there, I got an injury. Like I say, I'm going to get prepared this week and get all my treatments and get everything I can do to get back on the field with Carson."

… WITH CARSON?

Gunn: So you expect your quarterback to be back?

Peters: "I don't know."

Maybe the future Hall of Famer simply misspoke or maybe there was a little slip. Stay tuned for Pederson's press conference at noon on Monday. We might finally get some good news about Wentz.

