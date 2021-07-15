GOOD NEWS: Bridge Results July 15, 2021

Jul. 15—The following are the results of the duplicate bridge games held in Odessa:

— June 28: Club Rating Point, first place A, Lonnie Yee and Kathy Young; second place A, Linda Buzan and David Hudson.

— July 2: Club Rating Point, first place A, David Hudson and Lonnie Yee; second place A, Shirley Davenport and James Hawkins first place B, David Hudson and Lonnie Yee; second place B tied, Linda Buzan and Gloria Jackson; second place B tied, Scott Vaughan and Sarah Wright.

— July 3: Club Rating Point, first place A, Shirley Davenport and David Hudson; second place A, Sarah Wright and Lonnie Yee first place B, Shirley Davenport and David Hudson; second place B, Sarah Wright and Lonnie Yee.

— July 5: Club Championship, first place A, Bob Schuler and Amanda Shaw; second place A, Linda Buzan and Gloria Jackson first place B, Bob Schuler and Amanda Shaw; second place B, Linda Buzan and Gloria Jackson.

— July 9: Club Championship, first place A, Bob Schuler and Delores Schuler; second place A, Shirley Davenport and Debra Jones first place B, Bob Schuler and Delores Schuler; second place B, Shirley Davenport and Debra Jones.

— July 12: North American Pairs — Club Level, first place A, Scott Vaughan and Sarah Wright; second place A, Helen Davis and John Seymour first place B, Scott Vaughan and Sarah Wright; second place B, Helen Davis and John Seymour.

The following are the results of the duplicate bridge games held in Midland:

— June 29: Club Rating Point, round one, first place A, Shirley Davenport and Kathy Young; second place A, Dale Linton and Bob Reimers; third place A, Paula Baggett and Jimmie Jenson; fourth place A, Betty Dickerson and K.C. Evans first place B, Shirley Davenport and Kathy Young; second place B, Dale Linton and Bob Reimers; third place B, Paula Baggett and Jimmie Jenson. Club Rating Point, round two, first place A, Belle Harris and Greg Keys; second place A, Joan Rice and Scott Vaughan; third place A, Paula Bayley and Charlie Grimes first place B, Dale Linton and Marty Massie; second place B, Mary Dyer and Linda McDonald first place C, Dale Linton and Marty Massie.

Story continues

— June 30: Education Foundation Fund Game, first place A, Charlie Grimes and Ann Servatius; second place A, Marlene Blumentritt and Flo Curry; third place A, Paula Baggett and Scott Vaughan first place B, Paula Baggett and Scott Vaughan; second place B, Sarah Wright and Lonnie Yee.

— July 1: Upgraded Club Championship, first place A, Paula Bayley and Charlie Grimes; second place A, Belle Harris and Kay Sewell; third place A, Paula Baggett and Greg Keys; fourth place A, Travis Woodward and Kathy Young; fifth place A, Dale Linton and Nancy Ward first place B, Travis Woodward and Kathy Young; second place B, Dale Linton and Nancy Ward; third place B, Mary Dyer and Bob Reimers; fourth place B, Paul Newbury and Sarah Wright; fifth place B, Bill Brooks and Georgia Temple first place C, Dale Linton and Nancy Ward; second place C, Mary Dyer and Bob Reimers; third place C, Paul Newbury and Sarah Wright; fourth place C, John Marlow and Joan Rice.

— July 4: Club Championship, first place A, Charlie Grimes and Ann Servatius; second place A, Debbie Conly and K.C. Evans first place B, Bill Brooks and Linda Buzan.

— July 6: Club Championship, round one, first place A, Debbie Conly and K.C. Evans; second place A tied, Sonya Hopkins and Ann Parish; second place A tied, Paula Baggett and Jimmie Jenson first place B tied, Sonya Hopkins and Ann Parish first place B tied, Paula Baggett and Jimmie Jenson first place C tied, Sonya Hopkins and Ann Parish first place C tied, Paula Baggett and Jimmie Jenson. Club Championship, round two, first place A, John Cox and David Hudson; second place A, Joan Rice and Scott Vaughan; third place A, Charlie Grimes and Sarah Wright; fourth place A, Nancy Ward and Lonnie Yee first place B, John Cox and David Hudson; second place B, Nancy Ward and Lonnie Yee first place C, Ann Brooks and Mary Tift; second place C, Dale Linton and Marty Massie.

— July 7: Club Championship, first place A, Charlie Grimes and Ann Servatius; second place A, Paula Baggett and Marlene Blumentritt.

— July 8: Club Championship, first place A, Marty Massie and Ann Servatius; second place A, Belle Harris and Sonya Hopkins; third place A, Mike Robinson and Travis Woodward; fourth place A, Dianne Anderson and Linda Buzan first place B, Paul Newbury and Sarah Wright; second place B, Dorothy Baird and David Hudson first place C, Paul Newbury and Sarah Wright; second place C, John Cox and Sam MacFerran.

— July 11: North American Pairs — Club Level, first place A tied, Charlie Grimes and Ann Servatius first place A tied, Debbie Conly and K.C. Evans; second place A, Paula Baggett and Douglas Jeffrey; third place A, Marilyn Matthews and Scott Vaughan first place B, Debbie Conly and K.C. Evans; second place B, Paula Baggett and Douglas Jeffrey; third place B, Marilyn Matthews and Scott Vaughan.