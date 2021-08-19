Good news: Bears rookie Justin Fields expected to play Saturday vs. Bills

The Chicago Bears have been cautious with rookie quarterback Justin Fields, whether that’s choosing to have him develop behind Andy Dalton or, most recently, in regards to his groin soreness.

Fields didn’t practice Wednesday as Matt Nagy chose to be “extremely conservative” with him. But Fields did return to practice on Thursday, and the expectation is he will play in Saturday’s preseason game against the Buffalo Bills.

Justin Fields will be practicing again in full today for the Bears and is expected to play Saturday. Also some better news for the O-line, Jason Peters will practice for the first time and Larry Borom is back from a concussion. — Colleen Kane (@ChiTribKane) August 19, 2021

Nagy said starter Andy Dalton will get a quarter and a half before Fields gets to take over. We’ll see for how long that’ll be, as the Bears don’t need to evaluate Nick Foles.

Fields is coming off an impressive preseason debut against the Dolphins, where he completed 14-of-20 passes for 142 yards and a touchdown and added five rushes for 33 yards and a score.

All eyes will be on Fields, especially as both him and Dalton will get a considerable amount of reps against Buffalo, which will certainly continue to generate discussion about who should be the Bears’ starting quarterback.

List