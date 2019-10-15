The good news and the bad news about N’Faly Dante

Tough blow for the Oregon men's basketball squad to open up the 2019 season. N'faly Dante, the five-star prospect from Kansas, will miss the start of the season due to an NCAA clearance issue.

Oregon projected NBA lottery pick N'Faly Dante has been informed he will be ineligible to start season because the NCAA missed his clearance date, @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium has learned.



Dante, a 6'11 big man out of Mali, says he will now reenroll at Oregon on Dec. 14. pic.twitter.com/a05nocBXdZ



— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 15, 2019

The 6-foot-11, 230-pound freshman center from Sunrise Christian Academy (Kansas) reclassified from the class of 2020 to the class of 2019.

Dante says: "On December 14, 2019, I plan to enroll and play college basketball with the University of Oregon. I have completed my academic requirements and am currently waiting for the NCAA eligibility process to finalize. We are hopeful this will conclude soon and have asked the NCAA to keep my goal of a December 14, 2019 enrollment date in mind…"

So what does this all mean?

First, here's the bad news. Dante will miss the first nine games of the season, and Oregon's non-conference schedule is no easy feat with games against Memphis, Houston, Seton Hall, and tough opponents throughout the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament at the end of November.

Now, the good news. If Dante is cleared by the NCAA by his proposed date of December 14 (the same day the Ducks will face Michigan), he will be back suited up for the remaining four non-conference games and be eligible for Pac-12 conference play.

Of the forwards on Oregon's roster, there is just one player who was on the team last season: Francis Okoro.

The 6-foot-9 sophomore stood out last season as that big man presence for the Ducks and will need to once again step up in Dante's absence. Other forwards include senior Eugene Omoruyi, redshirt senior Shakur Juiston, junior Eric Williams Jr., freshman Chandler Lawson, freshman C.J. Walker, and freshman Lok Wur.

Lots of fresh faces and fresh young talent for Oregon Coach Dana Altman to have to put together.

