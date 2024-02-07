How good is NC State football’s 2024 recruiting class? Jonathan Paylor among top players

NC State football is winning the offseason on all fronts.

The Wolfpack has a top-10 transfer class and top-30 recruiting class ahead of the 2024 season. National signing day didn’t bring any surprises, because NC State got signatures from its 24 recruits in mid-December.

Overall, the Wolfpack’s 2024 recruiting class comes in at No. 27 in the nation, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Here’s a breakdown of what NC State did with its 2024 recruiting class and three standouts players to keep an eye on.

Greensboro’s Terrell Anderson leads the Pack

Grimsley wide receiver Terrell Anderson arrives in Raleigh as the Wolfpack’s top-ranked recruit in the Class of 2024. The 6-foot-3, 188-pound wide receiver is a four-star prospect and a top 100 player nationally, according to 247Sports. An early enrollee, Anderson has a chance to step in and help the Wolfpack right out of the gate.

With Payton Wilson gone, Elijah Groves steps in at linebacker

Just behind Anderson in the national rankings is linebacker Elijah Groves, the top-ranked player in Tennessee. The Wolfpack added five linebackers in the class – and they might need all five to match the production of Payton Wilson. Groves appears to be the best of the bunch as a 6-foot-5, 208-pound defender. He’s a three-sport athlete who racked up more than 100 tackles and forced 10 turnovers last season.

Jonathan Paylor gives NC State boost at skill positions

KC Concepcion was the workhorse for NC State’s offense last season, which lacked starpower and consistent production from its skill positions. The Wolfpack addressed that need via the portal and the 2024 recruiting class. Burlington’s Jonathan Paylor has the speed and skill to provide instant production as a running back and receiver. Paylor eclipsed 3,000 all-purpose yards in high school, and State sure could use that playmaking ability.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: How good is NC State football's 2024 recruiting class?