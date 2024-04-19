Good Morning, Illini Nation: Who's next?

Apr. 19—AJ Storr committed to Kansas on Tuesday afternoon. Then Dante Maddox Jr. picked Xavier. (Maybe Maddox should be the last Toledo guard Brad Underwood and Co. pursues).

Either way, both were Illinois targets in the transfer portal. Both opted for not the Illini, which led to the usual spate of social media responses.

Better off without them.

Didn't really want them anyway.

It might be a quick five stages of grief living in the transfer portal, but that's classic denial. The truth is Storr and Maddox are both good players. Illinois pursued them both for exactly that reason.

But Storr bound for Lawrence, Kan., and Maddox headed to Cincinnati means Illinois will look elsewhere in the portal to round out its 2024-25 roster. Maybe these guys ...

Koby Brea, Dayton

The one thing Brea, who has one season of eligilbity remaining, does extraordinarily well is the exact thing Illinois needs. Brea made 49.8 percent (not a typo) of his three-point attempts in 2023-24 en route to earn Atlantic-10 Sixth Man of the Year honors. It's not like he only took a couple per game either. Brea shot that high of a percentage on just more than six attempts per game, and the 6-foot-6 guard averaged 11.1 points (career high) and 3.8 rebounds (career high) in 29.1 minutes (career high) this past season.

Kris Parker, Alabama

Parker is at the other end of the experience spectrum from Brea. As in he doesn't have any. The 6-9, 195-pound guard out of Tallahassee, Fla., redshirted the 2023-24 season at Alabama. Parker was a near-consensus four-star recruit (only 247Sports had him at three stars) in the Class of 2023. He chose the Crimson Tide over Missouri, Villanova and UCF and averaged 24.8 points, 14.2 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 2.4 blocks in his senior season at Crossroad Academy in Quincy, Fla. (a half hour outside Tallahassee).